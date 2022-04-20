Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Receives $9.64 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.45.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $34,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,051 shares of company stock worth $67,629.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blend Labs stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Blend Labs has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $80.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.25 million. Blend Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 164.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blend Labs will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

