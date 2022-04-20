Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells $167,222.56 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 7,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $167,222.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,941,548.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shawn Marie Soderberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,464 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $52,704.96.

BE stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,943,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.08. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 3.43.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 25.0% during the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 15.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,739,000 after buying an additional 210,834 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 22.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 26,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

