BlueCoin One Day Volume Reaches $4.00 (BLU)

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 50.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One BlueCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BlueCoin has traded down 50.1% against the dollar. BlueCoin has a total market cap of $236,744.11 and approximately $4.00 worth of BlueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.06 or 0.00259892 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012204 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004687 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000773 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00022091 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.67 or 0.00644896 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About BlueCoin

BlueCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2014. BlueCoin’s total supply is 574,683,675 coins. The Reddit community for BlueCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BlueCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlueCoin’s official Twitter account is @BlueCoin_info and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlueCoin is bluecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueCoin (BLU) is a scrypt altcoin that is starts with a PoW phase lasting 100 days – and then switches to Proof of Stake. The block time is 90 seconds and the difficulty retargets every block. The coin is based on Scrypt and the PoS interest rate is set to 3%. There was a 3% premine for bugs, bountie and further development. “

BlueCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlueCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

