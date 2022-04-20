BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Trading 0.5% Higher

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$21.95 and last traded at C$21.95. 91,611 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 109,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.84.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

