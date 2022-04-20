BMO Global Smaller Companies (LON:BGSC) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BGSC – Get Rating) rose 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 157.60 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 157.60 ($2.05). Approximately 233,431 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 519,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156 ($2.03).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £858.61 million and a P/E ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 154.29.

In other news, insider Graham Oldroyd acquired 12,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 155 ($2.02) per share, for a total transaction of £19,835.35 ($25,807.12).

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

