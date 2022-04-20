BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Shares Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter worth $1,208,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 45.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 414,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 129,264 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $846,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 310,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 42,467 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 37,084 shares during the last quarter. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

DSM stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.59. 7,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,317. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund (Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.