Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) shares rose 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.86 and last traded at $78.98. Approximately 2,595 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 439,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.81.

BCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.24.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.78. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 58.53%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.67%.

In other news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 2,394 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total value of $197,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $882,242 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 758.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.