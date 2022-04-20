BOLT (BOLT) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.75 Million

BOLT (BOLT) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last seven days, BOLT has traded 31.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOLT has a market capitalization of $6.75 million and $248,181.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOLT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00034142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00104863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT (BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.