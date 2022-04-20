BOMB Trading Down 5.1% Over Last Week (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. BOMB has a market cap of $642,092.82 and approximately $242,370.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BOMB has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,236.55 or 0.99911364 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00058969 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00026118 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001891 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000668 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 894,232 coins and its circulating supply is 893,444 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.