Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2,600.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $2,290.00. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,746.48.

Booking stock opened at $2,239.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,796.45 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market cap of $91.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.64, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,261.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,344.02.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking will post 86.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

