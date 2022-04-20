Boson Protocol (BOSON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $71.73 Million

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 20th. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00002279 BTC on major exchanges. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $71.73 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.32 or 0.00258204 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00012204 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004679 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000784 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00021843 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.43 or 0.00649495 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,444,992 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

