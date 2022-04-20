Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.370-$1.450 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of BDN traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $12.91. 1,814,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,677. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 160.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 950.12%.

A number of research firms have commented on BDN. StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,221,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,828,000 after buying an additional 1,804,444 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after buying an additional 342,732 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2,062.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,049,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,088,000 after buying an additional 1,001,250 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 767,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after buying an additional 32,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 487,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after buying an additional 85,812 shares in the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

