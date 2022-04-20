Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 532.2% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,693,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,887 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 591.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,277,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,780,000 after buying an additional 1,092,986 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 724,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after buying an additional 120,991 shares during the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 605.4% in the fourth quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 526,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,383,000 after buying an additional 451,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,285,000.

Shares of DFAI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.89. The company had a trading volume of 328,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,742. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.88.

