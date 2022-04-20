Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 16,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 10,772 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 10,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,682,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $341.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,836,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,541,328. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.04. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $316.00 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.