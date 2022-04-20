Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,045. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.58 and a 200 day moving average of $58.07. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.45 and a twelve month high of $64.34.

