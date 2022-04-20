Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 0.9% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.75. 24,723,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,502,813. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

