Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

JBHT stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.56. 1,081,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,120. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.11 and a 52-week high of $218.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.57 and its 200 day moving average is $194.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.41%.

JBHT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

