Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,000 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 173,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after buying an additional 48,959 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 14,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,215,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert M. Gervis acquired 135,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $4,500,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc acquired 1,791,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $49,996,409.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ASPN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.17. 218,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,276. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.43. The company has a market cap of $869.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 1.77. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.71 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 33.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.18.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

