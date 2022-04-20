Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 31,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 222.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mueller Industries by 273.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $142,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $110,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

MLI stock traded up $7.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.66. The company had a trading volume of 462,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,385. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.17. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $63.07.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $956.36 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mueller Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

