Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,525 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 698,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 37,821 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 440,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 56,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000.

In other news, insider Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 54,040 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $457,718.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of KYN stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.60. 1,133,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,190. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.41. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $9.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.52%. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

