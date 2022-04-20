Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Shares Gap Down to $8.35

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.35, but opened at $8.04. Brilliant Earth Group shares last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 2,401 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.91.

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.01 million. Brilliant Earth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 3,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $42,417.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 19,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $181,873.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 541,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,135,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 206,626 shares of company stock worth $2,148,899.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,996,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 42,734 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 255,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 175,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

