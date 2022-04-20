Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Broadcom worth $310,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.48.

AVGO opened at $603.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $595.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $580.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

