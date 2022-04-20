Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Broadmark Realty Capital has a payout ratio of 105.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.7%.

NYSE BRMK opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.80. Broadmark Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29.

Broadmark Realty Capital ( NYSE:BRMK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 68.43% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 9,998 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

