Brokerages Anticipate Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Post $8.72 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $8.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $8.61 and the highest is $8.79. Broadcom reported earnings per share of $6.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year earnings of $35.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.66 to $38.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $38.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.34 to $39.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $686.00 to $657.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.48.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $11.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $597.62. 1,658,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,529,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $595.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $580.98. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $244.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

