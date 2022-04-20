Brokerages Anticipate Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.45 Billion

Analysts expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $4.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.59 billion and the lowest is $4.34 billion. Halliburton posted sales of $3.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year sales of $18.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.88 billion to $18.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $20.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.71 billion to $22.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Halliburton.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.13.

In other Halliburton news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,062. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,172,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 344,184 shares of company stock valued at $12,754,986. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,462,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,542,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Halliburton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,475,992 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,314,476,000 after buying an additional 389,378 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,013,261 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $843,467,000 after acquiring an additional 546,241 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,897,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,700,390 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $528,378,000 after acquiring an additional 313,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $1.71 on Wednesday, hitting $39.60. The company had a trading volume of 19,546,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,656,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 2.42. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

About Halliburton (Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halliburton (HAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.