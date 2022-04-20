Brokerages Anticipate Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) to Announce $1.23 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) will post $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the highest is $1.26. Kimberly-Clark reported earnings per share of $1.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full-year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $5.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $7.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.63.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.84. The stock had a trading volume of 36,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,223. The company has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.68. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.57%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

