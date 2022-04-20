Brokerages Anticipate Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Life Storage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $1.34. Life Storage reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $6.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LSI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $538,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 70.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

LSI stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.46. 13,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,076. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $92.77 and a 12-month high of $154.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 126.58%.

Life Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Articles

