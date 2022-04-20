Brokerages Anticipate LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.19 Billion

Equities research analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) to post $12.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.49 billion and the lowest is $10.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries reported sales of $9.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year sales of $48.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.88 billion to $52.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $46.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.35 billion to $52.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS.

LYB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.73.

Shares of LYB traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.93. 61,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251,261. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.83 and a 200-day moving average of $96.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,559,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.