Brokerages Anticipate NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) to report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. NextGen Healthcare reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NXGN. Guggenheim initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $74,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,507.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $48,176.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,896 shares of company stock worth $1,520,490. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 12.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 49,980 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 6.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXGN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.95. 235,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,323. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.94. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,097.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.18.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

