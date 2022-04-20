Brokerages Anticipate Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Telos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.00. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telos will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Telos.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.27. Telos had a negative return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

TLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Telos from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Shares of TLS traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.10 million, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 2.06. Telos has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $36.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Telos by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Telos by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 77,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Telos by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,704,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,022 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,495,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,511,000 after acquiring an additional 864,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crystal Rock Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 190,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telos (Get Rating)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

