Brokerages Anticipate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $435.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $435.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $448.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $422.30 million. Tyler Technologies reported sales of $294.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.78.

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded up $13.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $410.79. 148,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $384.38 and a 12 month high of $557.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $427.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.26.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

