Brokerages Anticipate Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) to announce $10.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.96 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics posted sales of $5.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $65.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.28 million to $117.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $85.92 million, with estimates ranging from $63.32 million to $98.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.16). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 158.40% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on YMAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.74. The company had a trading volume of 189,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.92 million, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $39.82.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 112,767 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $1,277,650.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 411,189 shares of company stock worth $3,812,775 in the last three months. 27.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,110,000 after buying an additional 33,169 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 30,604 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1,119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 33,304 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,470,000 after purchasing an additional 26,064 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

