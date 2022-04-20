Brokerages Anticipate Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Yelp posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Yelp had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $232,162.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,945 shares in the company, valued at $7,359,716.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,679 shares of company stock worth $1,395,302 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Yelp by 147.0% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 51,686 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 30,760 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,194 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the third quarter worth about $13,261,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Yelp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,038 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 14,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Yelp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 25,964 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

YELP opened at $35.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.20. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.18 and a beta of 1.75. Yelp has a 1-year low of $30.19 and a 1-year high of $43.28.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

