Brokerages Anticipate Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $241.20 Million

Equities analysts predict that Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $241.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $240.40 million and the highest is $242.00 million. Zurn Water Solutions posted sales of $526.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 54.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zurn Water Solutions.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $232.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.34 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZWS. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Shares of ZWS stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.90. 900,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. Zurn Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.24%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZWS. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

