Brokerages Expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) to report $2.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $3.87 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $20.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $47.86 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $70.73 million, with estimates ranging from $43.90 million to $122.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 138,850 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 17,845 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 193.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 24,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 584.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 45,364 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $26.62. 11,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,640. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.72.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

