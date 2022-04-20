Brokerages Expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $230.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $230.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $236.70 million and the lowest is $224.18 million. Dine Brands Global reported sales of $204.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year sales of $937.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $924.16 million to $949.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $968.85 million, with estimates ranging from $949.47 million to $983.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

NYSE DIN traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.16. 1,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,204. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.59 and its 200-day moving average is $77.32. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $61.38 and a 1 year high of $100.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $141,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,031,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $154,009,000 after buying an additional 246,837 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $101,187,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 587,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,544,000 after buying an additional 159,494 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 549,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,907,000 after buying an additional 28,307 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,457,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

