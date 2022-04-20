Brokerages Expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.33. Huntington Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of HBAN stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.07. 16,990,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,830,084. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

