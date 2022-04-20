Brokerages Expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $721.21 Million

Brokerages expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $721.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $729.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $713.00 million. IDEX reported sales of $652.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year sales of $3.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.15.

IEX stock traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.17. 320,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,222. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $181.66 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of IDEX by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of IDEX by 0.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

