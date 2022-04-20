Brokerages Expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). MEI Pharma posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 83.20% and a negative net margin of 123.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MEIP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on MEI Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.97.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 87,283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,689,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,861,000 after purchasing an additional 83,965 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,508,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,533 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 310.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 83,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 63,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,342,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,576 shares during the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,227,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151,226. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $73.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.23. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.91.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

