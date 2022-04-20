Brokerages Expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.75. Otis Worldwide posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Otis Worldwide.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.37. 1,369,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,828,028. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.33. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $69.83 and a 1-year high of $92.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otis Worldwide (OTIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.