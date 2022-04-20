Brokerages Expect TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.44 Billion

Brokerages expect TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) to report $3.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TELUS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.45 billion. TELUS posted sales of $3.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TELUS will report full year sales of $14.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.29 billion to $14.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.24 billion to $15.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TELUS.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

Shares of TU stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.20. The company had a trading volume of 145,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,340. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average is $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 107.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in TELUS by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,160,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $494,846,000 after buying an additional 10,049,604 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth about $173,721,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth about $109,397,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in TELUS by 683.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,510,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in TELUS by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,268,031 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $124,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,731 shares during the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TELUS (Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TELUS (TU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.