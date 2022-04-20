Brokerages Expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to Announce -$0.67 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) will report ($0.67) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for uniQure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is ($1.20). uniQure reported earnings per share of ($0.91) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.30) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $57.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 million. uniQure had a return on equity of 64.35% and a net margin of 62.90%.

QURE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.94.

NASDAQ QURE traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.53. The stock had a trading volume of 542,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 17.09 and a quick ratio of 17.09. The stock has a market cap of $814.39 million, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. uniQure has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $38.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $53,068.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Gut sold 2,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $42,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,111 shares of company stock worth $698,006 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in uniQure in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 489.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in uniQure in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

