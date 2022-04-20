Brokerages Expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Will Post Earnings of $2.72 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.58. WEX reported earnings per share of $1.79 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year earnings of $11.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.31 to $12.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.94 to $13.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WEX.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. WEX had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.31.

NYSE:WEX traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,817. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.61 and a 200 day moving average of $158.51. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -17,423.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.69. WEX has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $229.90.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,665,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 7.8% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 361,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,499,000 after purchasing an additional 26,130 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEX (WEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.