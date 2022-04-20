Brokerages Set Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) PT at $19.60

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other Angel Oak Mortgage news, Director Jonathan Morgan bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $65,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,211 shares in the company, valued at $134,660.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W D. Minami purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $60,236.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth about $92,432,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $16.12. 598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,852. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $22.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.17%. This is an increase from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

