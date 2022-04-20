Brokerages Set Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Price Target at $15.00

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th.
AGTC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,046. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,533,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 316,276 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 66,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 31,847 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 366.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 583,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 458,420 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 152.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 327,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 197,500 shares during the period. 35.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.
