Brokerages Set Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target at $39.43

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.43.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARMK. Bank of America began coverage on Aramark in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Aramark by 0.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Aramark by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 9.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Aramark by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 121,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Aramark stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $38.09. 23,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,566. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.66, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average is $36.23. Aramark has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $40.70.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 314.31%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

