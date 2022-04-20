Brokerages Set Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Price Target at $51.17

Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on B shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:B traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.50. 820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,027. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.92. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $35.45 and a 52 week high of $56.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.23 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 7.93%. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

In other news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $75,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group in the first quarter worth $80,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Barnes Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at $23,555,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 17,187 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

