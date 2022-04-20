Brokerages Set Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Target Price at C$73.47

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$73.47.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. CSFB increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$84.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$75.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$62.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.23 billion and a PE ratio of 13.08. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$36.23 and a 52 week high of C$85.46.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.11 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.83 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.1000004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jay Ellery Froc sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.88, for a total transaction of C$648,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,987 shares in the company, valued at C$1,556,276.56. Also, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.90, for a total value of C$147,800.00. Insiders sold 144,615 shares of company stock valued at $10,432,772 over the last 90 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

