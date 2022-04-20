Brokerages Set International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) Price Target at GBX 188.08

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 186.25 ($2.42).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.34) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 215 ($2.80) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 220 ($2.86) to GBX 155 ($2.02) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 155 ($2.02) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded down GBX 0.88 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 143.94 ($1.87). 13,516,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,317,160. The firm has a market cap of £7.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 144.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 152.46. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 109.42 ($1.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 214.40 ($2.79).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

