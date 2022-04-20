Brokerages Set Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Target Price at C$30.50

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$30.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MFC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$573,104.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at C$149,574.71. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$347,838.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$247,708.67.

Shares of MFC stock traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$26.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,224,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,319,451. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.30. Manulife Financial has a one year low of C$22.76 and a one year high of C$28.09. The firm has a market cap of C$51.88 billion and a PE ratio of 7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 5.29.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$21.61 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 23.7993266 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

